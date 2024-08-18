Tips For A Smoother Summer Of Air Travel

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The summer season is in full swing, and are trying to maximise revenue before the more modest, potentially 'weak' winter demand approaches later this year. Across several markets, people are gearing up for during this period, and luckily, it's been relatively smooth across the board in global when you compare the performance with previous summers that were fuelled by staff shortages, strike action and delays.

To ensure a smoother journey, I've put together a quick list of some considerations ahead of travel.



One of the main concerns for travellers is the possibility of losing their luggage. To alleviate this worry, consider packing Apple Air Tags or similar tracking devices. These small, electronic tags became the most sought-after travel tool last year; and all you need to do is place one inside your luggage, allowing you to track its location with ease. If your bag goes missing or is mistakenly placed on a different flight, the Air Tag will enable you to pinpoint its exact whereabouts. This invaluable tool can significantly improve the chances of a swift recovery of your belongings, as very often when a bag doesn't arrive, the airport staff's biggest hurdle to overcome is to try to determine where the bag is in the first place. Air traffic in Europe this summer is expected to be up to 15% above the traffic levels of last year– that's over 37,000 flights per day – which is a lot of luggage to handle.

At this time of year, when schedules are packed very tight, it's worth considering choosing morning flights, if you're able to. Generally, morning departures tend to have a better on-time performance compared to afternoon flights because aircraft often spend the night on the ground, allowing for maintenance and preparation. Consequently, the first flights of the day benefit from a higher likelihood of departing on schedule, minimising the potential for delays, or missed connections.



Before you embark on your journey, it's essential to review your airline's luggage allowance rules. Airlines frequently review and then update their onboard luggage policies, especially low-cost carriers. By checking the latest regulations, you can avoid any surprises or additional fees at the airport. Be mindful of size, weight, and quantity restrictions for both checked and carry-on luggage. Familiarising yourself with these guidelines in advance will help you pack efficiently and ensure a hassle-free check-in process.



If you are a traveller who collects miles and points, it's important to take advantage of airline alliances and their associated benefits. Many airlines form alliances, such as the oneworld alliance, which includes Qatar Airways, British Airways, Iberia, Finnair, American Airlines, and others. By being a member of one airline's frequent flyer programme, your status benefits extend to other alliance members. For instance, if you are entitled to an extra checked bag with Qatar Airways, you can enjoy the same perk when flying with any other oneworld alliance member, such as an intra-European flight with Iberia. By leveraging these alliances, you can maximise the value of your loyalty programme benefits and enhance your overall travel experience. This includes priority check-in, access to airport lounges, and preferential treatment throughout your journey. Always remember to provide your frequent flyer number when booking flights to ensure you receive the associated perks and maintain your status within the alliance or inform the check in agent of your frequent flyer number if it's not already in the system.

Utilise technology to enhance your air travel experience. Download airline apps on your smartphone. These apps allow you to conveniently access your mobile boarding passes, but crucially - airline apps often provide real-time updates on flight statuses, gate changes, and baggage claim information, keeping you informed throughout your journey. Beyond airline-specific apps, there are numerous travel apps available that can assist with itinerary management, hotel bookings, and exploring your destination.

When preparing for your flight, it's worth checking the specific aircraft operating your flight and using that information to choose your seat strategically. For instance, in economy class on a Boeing 777, it's important to note that not all seats are created equal. By researching the seating configuration of the airline and aircraft, you can discover seats with extra legroom, or also find out about 'missing windows or the proximity to the lavatories.



Another tip – even though these are the warmest of the summer months, it's wise to pack a hoodie or a similar warm layer when flying. Aircraft cabins are notorious for being cool, and sometimes cold, due to the air conditioning systems in place. Regardless of the outside temperature, the interior of the plane can feel chilly during the flight. When it comes to booking your flights, it's generally advisable to book directly with the airline or a reputable third-party company rather than opting for unknown companies simply offering the lowest fare airline. When choosing a third-party company, it's important to ensure they have a good reputation and positive customer reviews to avoid potential scams or unreliable services - there are many 'companies' out there advertising cheap airline fares that simply do not exist, and you'll only find out once it's too late and a payment has been made. Prioritise transparency, reputation, and customer reviews.



Travellers should exercise caution when booking flights with departure times shortly after midnight, such as 01:00am. Here in the Middle East, many flights heading to Europe depart between 01:00am-02:00am, and it's important to be aware that the published date of the flight is technically different from the 'date' you need to arrive for check-in. For a 01:00am flight, you should arrive for check-in around 2-3 hours before, which is late at night of the day (date) before the published departure date. If you're staying in a hotel abroad, informing the hotel staff of your expected arrival time can potentially grant you early access to your room. When you communicate your arrival time to the hotel in advance, it allows them to make necessary arrangements and preparations to accommodate your needs. Hotels often prioritise guest satisfaction and aim to provide a smooth check-in process. By notifying them of your expected arrival, they can allocate rooms, resources, and personnel, accordingly, ensuring that your room is ready and available upon your arrival. Whether it's by phone, e-mail, or through the hotel's online booking platform, it's helpful for both the hotel and travellers.

n The author is an aviation analyst.

X handle: @AlexInAir