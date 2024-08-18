Raksha Bandhan 2024: Biriyani To Kheer; 7 Foods For Rakhi Dinner
8/18/2024 7:00:14 PM
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Raksha Bandhan is a very special festival for festival for siblings. It is celebrated heartily in India. Here's a list of 7 foods that can be made for that grand Rakhi dinner
Paneer Butter Masala is a rich, creamy dish. The soft paneer cubes soaked in a velvety tomato gravy, flavored with butter and spices, make it a perfect main course
Biryani is a festive favorite that combines fragrant basmati rice, succulent pieces of meat or vegetables, and aromatic spices.
Biryani is sure to add grandeur to your Rakhi dinner
Chole Bhature is a classic North Indian dish that pairs spicy chickpea curry with fluffy, deep-fried bread. It's a hearty, satisfying meal that is both festive and filling
Rajma Chawal is a comforting and wholesome dish made with red kidney beans in a thick tomato-based gravy, served over steamed rice. This simple yet flavorful meal is a favorite
For meat lovers, Mutton Rogan Josh is an exquisite choice. This Kashmiri delicacy features tender lamb cooked in a rich, spicy gravy. Pair it with naan or basmati rice
Dum Aloo is a popular dish made with baby potatoes simmered in a tangy, spiced yogurt gravy. The slow-cooking process infuses the potatoes with intense flavors
No Rakhi meal is complete without a sweet ending, and Kheer is the perfect dessert. This traditional rice pudding, made with milk, sugar, and nuts, is creamy
