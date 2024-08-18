Coast Guard Director General Rakesh Pal Dies Of Heart Attack In Chennai

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) New Delhi: Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Director-General Rakesh Pal on Sunday passed away after having a heart attack in Chennai. An official confirmed his demise. He said the director general had a heart attack this afternoon.



He was supposed to attend the inauguration of the new state-of-the-art ICG Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre building in Chennai along with Defence Rajnath Singh, but he was rushed to the Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital (RGGH) in the afternoon after he complained of uneasiness. Unfortunately, he passed away around 7 pm without responding to treatment.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wrote on X, "Deeply saddened at the untimely demise of Shri Rakesh Pal, DG, Indian Coast Guard in Chennai today. He was an able and committed officer under whose leadership ICG was making big strides in strengthening India's maritime security. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family."

“Saddened by the sudden demise of Indian Coast Guard Director-General Shri Rakesh Pal. Heartfelt condolences to his family members and friends,” Congress MP R Sudha from Mayiladuthurai in Tamil Nadu said in a post on X.



Know about Rakesh Pal:

He was appointed as the 25th Director General of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) in July 2023. An alumnus of the Indian Naval Academy, he joined the Indian Coast Guard in January 1989 and has undergone professional specialisation in Gunnery & Weapons Systems at Indian Naval School Dronacharya, Kochi, and an Electro-Optics Fire Control Solution course from the United Kingdom.



The Officer holds the recognition of being the First Gunner of ICG.

In his distinguished career spanning over 35 years, he held several key appointments, prominent among them are Commander of Coast Guard Region (North West), Gandhinagar, Deputy Director General (Policy & Plans), and Additional Director General of Coast Guard at Coast Guard Headquarters, New Delhi.



Besides, he has held various prestigious staff assignments viz. Director (Infra & Works) and Principal Director (Administration) at Coast Guard Headquarters, New Delhi.



He has vast sea experience and commanded all classes of ICG ships namely; ICGS Samarth, ICGS Vijit, ICGS Sucheta Kriplani, ICGS Ahalyabai, and ICGS C-03. The Officer has also Commanded two Coast Guard bases of the forward area in Gujarat - Okha & Vadinar.

Being the Additional Director General of the force, he was given the additional charge of Director General Coast Guard in February 2023.



In 2013, he was conferred Tatrakshak Medal and President Tatrakshak Medal in 2018 for his illustrious service.