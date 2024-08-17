SHOCKING! Russian Tourist Gored By Cow After Alleged Sexual Assault Attempt In Thailand; WATCH Viral Video

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A Russian was gored by a cow and rescued by Thai after allegedly attempting to assault the animal in a field in Surat Thani on August 15. The incident, which took place in the afternoon, has shocked locals and prompted an ongoing investigation.

Evgenii Kuvshinov, 26, reportedly stripped off and approached a female cow tied to a wooden fence, after initially interacting with a male bull. Witnesses observed Kuvshinov's unusual behaviour and grew concerned, leading them to contact authorities. As Kuvshinov attempted to mount the cow, the animal reacted aggressively, pinning him to the ground and goring him.

Footage from the scene shows Kuvshinov lying on the ground without clothes while being attacked by the cow. Concerned locals, who had heard his cries for help, stayed nearby until police arrived.

Please note: Disturbing footage below. Viewers discretion is advised.

Upon arrival, police and paramedics transported Kuvshinov to Bannaderm Hospital, where he was treated for wounds and abrasions. A paramedic from the Ban Na Doem Foundation speculated that Kuvshinov may have been under the influence of cannabis, which was found in his car. The paramedic noted that the tourist's actions suggested he was attempting to engage in a sexual act with the cow.

Police Lieutenant Thongchai Chaikit of Ban Na Doem Police Station confirmed that the initial reports described a foreign man involved in an altercation with a cow. The lieutenant stated that Kuvshinov was "lucky" that the rescue team arrived in time, as the cow's aggressive response prevented further harm.

Kuvshinov, who was found with marijuana and a torn passport in his vehicle, did not exhibit signs of alcohol consumption. Following his treatment, he reportedly became unruly at the hospital and was not admitted. He is currently detained at the Ban Na Doem Police Station, awaiting further action from tourist and immigration police.