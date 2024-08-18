عربي


Raksha Bandhan 2024: 7 Greetings To Send Your Siblings This Rakhi

8/18/2024 7:00:15 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Rakhi, the festival that celebrates the beautiful bond between siblings, is the perfect time to express your love and gratitude. Here are 7 heartfelt greetings to send to your siblings on this special day

No matter how far we may be, our bond will always be strong. Happy Rakhi, dear sibling!


Through thick and thin, you've always been my rock. Wishing you a joyful and blessed Rakhi!


Having you as my sibling is the best gift life has given me. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

You're not just my sibling; you're my best friend. Sending you lots of love this Rakhi!


May our bond grow stronger with each passing year. Happy Rakhi to the best sibling ever!


You are my protector, guide, and friend. On this Rakhi, I wish you endless happiness!


The thread of Rakhi may be fragile, but our bond is unbreakable. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

