Quit Feeding The Dragon - Ukraine's First Lady On Peace Talk Offers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian President's spouse, Olena Zelenska, compared the proposal to exchange some of Ukrainian territories for peace with a fairy tale plot, where, in order to appease the dragon, people would annually sacrifice a young woman.

The First Lady spoke in an interview with Daily Mail's Lord Michael Ashcroft, Ukrinform reports, referring to the Ukrainian President's Office

“There is this plot in many myths around the world of a dragon to which a young woman is regularly sacrificed to appease the monster. But the result of this compromise with evil is always the same - it is impossible to appease the monster. It still craves death. The same with the aggressor state. Should anyone give them time, they will use it to gain some strength and, and in five, eight, or 10 years, our children will once again have to confront them," said Olena Zelenska.

Spouse of Finland's President to take part in Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen

Only someone who has not lost anyone can offer the option of "appeasing" evil, she noted.

"What kind of truce can be offered, say, to the relatives of the Hlodan family in Odesa after a Russian missile killed their grandmother, mother, and little Kira? After that, Yuriy, the father, joined the army and was recently killed in action... That is why for us, victory is about making it impossible for the enemy to wage war ever again. This will be real and the only possible justice," Olena Zelenska emphasized.

On her Telegram channel, Olena Zelenska mentioned that Lord Michael Ashcroft has been on a visit to Ukraine for the eighth time since the full-scale invasion. As a guest correspondent for Daily Mail, he went to the front lines, interviewed soldiers, rescuers, Ukrainian men and women who live under the constant risk of Russian attacks, working for the sake of defense. Also, as a businessman and philanthropist, he actively cooperates with the Olena Zelenska Foundation.

"Thanks to such friends from all over the world, we are able to help hospitals, educators, and large foster families across the country. Always grateful to him and the UK for all their effective support," the First Lady said.

Zelensky invites India to joinSummit communiqué

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the fourth Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen will be held in Kyiv on September 12. The topic of this year's event is "Children's Safety".

The Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen is an annual international event initiated by Olena Zelenska in 2021. It is a global platform that has rallied first ladies and gentlemen to overcome global challenges. During the inaugural summit, a platform for addressing humanitarian problems was launched. The second event made it possible to collect more than $6 million for 92 ambulances. A healthcare partnership was established on the sidelines of the third summit held last year. At that time, Ukrainian and foreign clinics concluded 25 memoranda on medical cooperation, and now there are already 44 of them.