Al-Mashat Highlights Youth Role In Development At World Scout Conference In Cairo

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, Rania Al-Mashat, emphasised the importance of youth empowerment and their role in shaping the future of development during a panel discussion at the 43rd World Scout Conference, held in Cairo from August 17 to 23.

The conference, which brought together representatives from 176 countries, featured a panel titled“Global Trends” with prominent figures like Amina J. Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations and Chair of the United Nations Sustainable Development Group; Kevin Frey, CEO of Generation Unlimited, a UNICEF initiative; Carlos Sanvee, Secretary-General of the World YMCA; and Chris Purifoy, CEO and Co-founder of the Learning Economy Foundation.

Al-Mashat underscored the crucial role youth play in navigating global challenges like technological advancements and climate change.“Youth's ability to innovate and adapt rapidly positions them as a driving force behind scientific and technological progress,” she stated, highlighting the need to involve young people in international development efforts and multilateral dialogues.

The minister also discussed the recent merger of the Ministry of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, explaining that it is designed to accelerate inclusive and sustainable growth in alignment with the Egyptian government's priorities, thereby strengthening the resilience of Egypt's economy. This strategic move, she said, would enhance opportunities for youth across various sectors.

Speaking on the Shabab Balad initiative, a partnership between the public and private sectors and youth (PPYP), Al-Mashat said it is part of the broader collaborative efforts between the Egyptian government and the United Nations aimed at achieving sustainable and inclusive development in line with national priorities.

“The Shabab Balad initiative aims to implement developmental projects in collaboration with the private sector, international development partners, civil society organisations, and youth,” Al-Mashat said.“These projects positively impact youth across five key areas: education, employment and entrepreneurship, training and skills development, enhancing access to technological and digital services, and promoting positive social engagement, including volunteer work.”

Al-Mashat also highlighted the important role of the World Organization of the Scout Movement in developing leadership and personal skills among youth.“The Scouts' motto, 'Be Prepared,' underscores the importance of readiness and proactive planning in addressing unforeseen challenges and changes,” she said.

She added,“In the realm of economic development and international cooperation, this motto emphasises the need for flexible and sustainable plans, as success hinges on the ability to adapt swiftly to global shifts.”