War In Sudan: How Women Want To Influence The Peace Process In Geneva

8/18/2024 9:31:50 AM

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Negotiations for a ceasefire in war-torn Sudan are underway in Switzerland, with 15 Sudanese women travelling to Geneva to demand inclusion in the peace process.

This content was published on August 16, 2024 - 10:14 6 minutes Samanta Siegfried
For 16 months, Sudan, Africa's third-largest country, has been ravaged by war, creating what is currently the world's worst humanitarian crisis. Talks began in Geneva on 14 August, with the aim of increasing vital aid to the country and, ideally, securing a ceasefire.

Swissinfo

