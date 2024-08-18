The Biggest Bubble Is Always The One That Pops
8/18/2024 9:10:50 AM
(MENAFN- Asia Times)
It's not the yen carry trade – it's the bank of Japan portfolio
David P. Goldman notes that recent volatility in Japanese markets signals potential trouble. The Bank of Japan's retreat from tapering halted the immediate crash, but underlying risks in domestic and global markets remain significant.
