Dubai, UAE, 16 August 2024 – InterContinental Dubai Festival City proudly announces significant enhancements of its premier event venues, now branded under the new banner 'Events by InterContinental'. This strategic unification of The Event Centre at InterContinental Dubai Festival City and Festival Arena by InterContinental is set to create an unparalleled event destination, fortifying the venue's position as a key player in the regional Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) industry.



A recent report by Coherent Market Insights highlights the UAE MICE market's anticipated growth from USD 5.65 billion in 2024 to USD 10.01 billion by 2031. This impressive growth trajectory is fuelled by rapid infrastructure development, state-of-the-art facilities, and strategic initiatives positioning the UAE as a global MICE hub. InterContinental Dubai Festival City's investment in upgrading its event venues underscores its commitment to meeting the burgeoning demand within this thriving sector.



“We are thrilled to introduce Events by InterContinental Dubai Festival City, designed to deliver an exceptional environment for events of all scales and types. Conveniently located just minutes from Dubai International Airport, Dubai International Financial Centre and Downtown Dubai, the venue offers seamless access for both local and international guests,” said Thomas Schmelter, Area General Manager of IHG Hotels at Dubai Festival City. “By integrating our two premier venues and enhancing the ballrooms at The Event Centre with state-of-the-art design and technology, we are setting a new benchmark for event hosting in the region, offering versatile, modern facilities and unmatched service.”



Events by InterContinental Dubai Festival City offers an impressive total of 15,000 sq.m of event space. This includes a 7,200 sq.m pillarless facility at Festival Arena, an ideal venue for conventions, exhibitions, and concerts, for up to 9000 people; a 5,000 sq.m Event Centre featuring a waterfront location with ballrooms, meeting rooms, and a promenade that boasts a stunning backdrop of the renowned Dubai Skyline; and a 1,150 sq.m event venue at Holiday Inn & Suites, ensuring options for various budget requirements. Together, these spaces create a comprehensive solution for all types of events.



The newly enhanced ballrooms at The Event Centre will feature cutting-edge technology, including the region's largest LED screen and a high-lumen projector (16.5k), ensuring top-tier presentation quality. Designed by David T’Kint, these versatile spaces blend sophistication and functionality, showcasing state-of-the-art ballrooms in a waterfront setting with a large promenade offering scenic views of Dubai Creek and the majestic Dubai skyline. The redesigned ballrooms cater to diverse event needs, from large-scale conferences to intimate meetings, all conveniently located within InterContinental Dubai Festival City, with direct access to Crowne Plaza and Dubai Festival City Mall.



“As the UAE solidifies its status as a global MICE industry hub, we are dedicated to supporting this visionary trajectory through continuous innovation and excellence in event hosting. The enhancement of our ballrooms exemplifies our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our corporate clients and contributing to the UAE's ambitious growth in the MICE sector,” concluded Pranav Vohra, Cluster Commercial Director of IHG Hotels at Dubai Festival City.





