RAS AL KHAIMAH’S BUSINESS LEADERS CHAMPION ANIMAL WELFARE CALLING ON THE COMMUNITY TO ‘PAUSE FOR PAWS’

(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, 15 August 2024: Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) has launched its new ‘Pause for Paws’ campaign in collaboration with the RAK Animal Welfare Center (RAKAWC) and local organizations to help find loving homes for rescued cats and dogs across the emirate.



With the aim of making a meaningful impact on the lives of these animals and to encourage the wider community to rally behind the cause, RAKTDA and RAKAWC have garnered support from leaders of key organizations, including RAK Ports, Stevin Rock, Ras Al Khaimah Government Office, RAK Hospitality Holding and hotels in Ras Al Khaimah, showcasing a shared commitment to animal welfare.



RAKAWC has been a beacon of hope for stray animals in Ras Al Khaimah for over a decade, dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming those in need. Currently, the center cares for more than 600 cats and dogs, all eagerly awaiting their forever homes. Each animal has a unique and touching story, such as Smoky, a toothless cat found abandoned in a cardboard box, and another resilient feline who navigates life with three legs. The shelter also houses puppies rescued from puppy mills and dogs who were found wandering the streets of Ras Al Khaimah, brought to safety by compassionate residents.

Launching on August 17th to coincide with International Homeless Animals Day, the 'Pause for Paws' campaign will highlight the ongoing efforts to provide the emirate’s homeless animals with care, shelter, and loving homes. Each week, the campaign will spotlight a different cat or dog from RAKAWC on social media, sharing their remarkable survival stories, lovable personalities, and endearing characters to inspire local residents to open their hearts and homes.



"Ras Al Khaimah is a close-knit community, and at RAKTDA, we are committed to supporting, educating, and inspiring our residents," explains Raki Phillips, CEO of RAKTDA. “Our mission is to raise awareness about the importance of animal welfare and inspire our community to take action. By working together, we can ensure that every cat and dog at RAKAWC finds a loving family thereby building a stronger, more compassionate Ras Al Khaimah. Together, let's be the voice for the voiceless and make a real difference to the lives of these animals.”



To bring the 'Pause for Paws' campaign to life, a photoshoot capturing individual images of the cats and dogs at the rescue center took place with the participation of RAKTDA’s CEO, along with senior management and leaders from several Ras Al Khaimah organizations. The campaign also introduces a unique element – the weekly appointment of a 'Chief Pawsitivity Officer' (CPO), featured alongside a CEO from a Ras Al Khaimah government entity and highlighted on social media. To drive adoptions, the @VisitRasAlKhaimah Instagram account will showcase a professionally photographed cat or dog from the shelter each week. These high-quality images aim to capture the true personalities and charm of the animals, boosting their appeal to potential adopters and significantly increasing adoption rates. To further support this campaign, RAKTDA and RAKAWC will also stage animal welfare awareness sessions at local schools, educating the next generation on how to care for and protect our furry friends.



These efforts are part of RAKTDA’s ongoing 'All About You' brand campaign starring ‘World’s Most Relaxed Cat,’ which not only spotlights the emirate's natural beauty through the journey of this lovable feline character but also underscores the importance of animal welfare and community engagement. The character is inspired by the memory of a real-life cat, Leo the Zen Kitty, who was rescued from RAKAWC by a local resident, and has since captured the hearts of many on social media, becoming a symbol of the serene and welcoming environment of Ras Al Khaimah.

RAKTDA’s commitment to community engagement extends beyond animal welfare. Earlier this year, as part of its ‘Most Relaxed Cat in the World’ campaign, the Authority tapped into the creative talents of young Emirati students at the Higher College of Technology (HCT) to provide their unique take on the brand and character. Focused on sustainable design, students from HCT’s Applied Media faculty presented an array of creative works, including 3D paper cut-out models and an actual cat dictionary. Following a rigorous selection process, student Aamal Altenaiji stood out and won with her innovative 'Prowling Cat Activity Book'. The judges, comprising RAKTDA leadership and notable figures from the marketing and media world, recognized the book’s potential for widespread distribution in hotels, during international marketing events, and across the local community.







