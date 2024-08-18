JDBI Celebrates Independence Day with Historic Film Screenings

(MENAFN- mediashineinvite) Kolkata, August 15, 2024: This year's Independence Day celebration at JDBI was different with a unique focus on untold historical moments. After the flag hoisting ceremony, the institute showcased two films based on actual footage at VMA post. India's Finest Hour (on India's 1971 war victory that lead to the creation of Bangladesh) and Transfer of Power (on Indian Independence Act). Both the films offering fresh perspectives on India's 1971 war victory and the Indian Independence Act. The content of both the films is not a part of Indian history taught in schools. These screenings provided students with a deeper understanding of critical events enriching the celebration with a reflective look at India’s past.



MENAFN18082024007598011681ID1108572247