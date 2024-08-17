Kashmir Drenched By Rains: Met Predicts More Till Aug 23

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Jammu and Kashmir on early Saturday morning ending a prolonged period of dry weather in the Union Territory.

The weatherman has predicted the possibility of a brief spell of rain and thundershower at a few places during day time & light to moderate rain and thundershower at many places of J&K towards late night or early morning during the next three days till August 20.

Director Meteorological department (MeT), Dr Mukhtar Ahmad said that there is a possibility of a brief spell of rain and thundershower at a few places during day time & light to moderate rain and thundershower at isolated places of J&K towards late night or early morning from August 21 to August 23.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MeT has also predicted the possibility of intense showers for brief period and heavy rainfall in Jammu division that may lead to flash floods, landslides, mudslides and shooting stones over vulnerable places of J&K during the next three days .

Meanwhile, a flood-like situation was witnessed in Kellar area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday after the cloudburst occurred at Chowgam Kellar area while the rains lashed most parts of Jammu and Kashmir, bringing down the mercury across the Union Territory.

As per the details available, the cloudburst at Chowgam Kellar led to the flood-like situation today as the muddy water entered into several residential houses.

Read Also More Rains Forecast Till Aug 20 Relief In Sight: MeT Predicts More Rains In Kashmir Valley

Although no damage occurred due to the incident, the muddy water has entered into the residential houses in the hamlet today, the locals informed.

As per the details, Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir has recorded a rainfall of 8.8 mm from 08:30 this morning to 05:30 in the evening.

Qazigund, a gateway of Kashmir has recorded a precipitation of just 1.2 mm while Pahalgam recorded 6.2mm during the period. Kupwara, Kokernag and Gulmarg recorded a precipitation of 1.3mm, 1.4mm and 2.2mm respectively.

According to the details, Jammu's Batote has recorded the highest precipitation with 24.9mm in the last 24 hours till 08:30 AM followed by 4.8mm in Banihal.

Meanwhile, below normal temperature was recorded at all the stations across Jammu and Kashmir as the rainfall continued from the wee hours of this morning till the afternoon. Srinagar

city was recorded at 21 degrees Celsius on Saturday, Gulmarg 15.4

Celsius, Jammu 28 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 17.9 Celsius, Banihal 20.6

Celsius, Katra 25 Celsius and Kupwara 21 degrees Celsius and as per the

Srinagar Meteorological Centre.

(