Election 2024: J&K Parties Gear Up To Finalise Poll Manifestos

Srinagar- As the Election Commission announced three-phased assembly from September 18, the parties in Jammu and Kashmir have geared up to finalize the manifesto, with most of these parties stating that it will be made public within a week.

National (NC) spokesperson, Imran Nabi Dar said that the meeting with regard to the manifesto for assembly was held today at party headquarters.

“The manifesto has been finalized and will be made public within a day or two,” Dar said.

Peoples Party (PDP) spokesman, Najam-us-Saqib informed that the manifesto for the assembly polls will be made public within the next one week.

“The discussion is going on and consultation within the leaders is already on,” he said, adding that the manifesto will be ready and made public within next one week.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary (Organization), Ashok Koul said that the manifesto would likely be out within the next two or three days.

Similarly, Apni Party senior leader, Muntazir Mohi-ud-din when contacted, said that the manifesto will be finalized till next Monday (day after tomorrow) and would be in the public domain by Tuesday or on Monday evening.

Pertinently, Chief Election Commission of India (CEC) Rajiv Kumar had on Friday announced three-phased assembly polls for J&K starting from September 18.

Second phase will be on September 25 and third phase will be held on October 3 while the counting of votes will take place on October 4 and the election process will end on October 6.

Notably, J&K has been without an elected government for the last six years.