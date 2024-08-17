عربي


FIR Filed Against Ex MD J&K Handloom Corp On Graft Charges

8/17/2024 10:09:38 PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday registered two cases against former managing director of Jammu and Kashmir Handloom Development Corporation Limited Rakesh Sharma and others for alleged corruption and backdoor appointments, officials said.

Two FIRs have been filed against Sharma, proprietors of Shree Tex Engineers from Maharashtra, and others over allegations of corruption involving the procurement of looms and the appointment of 14 officials through backdoor channels in the corporation.

In another case against the former MD, it has been alleged that he misused his authority by approving the appointment of 14 individuals without advertising the positions, thereby benefiting the appointees unlawfully.

Investigations into both cases are ongoing, officials said.

Kashmir Observer

