Entrepreneurs In Frontline And De-Occupied Areas Receive Generators From UN

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Food and Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has distributed 17 generators with a capacity of 27 to 88 kW to food producers and processors in the frontline and de-occupied areas in Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the Ukrainian of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“The provision of this assistance is part of the FAO's comprehensive Humanitarian Response Plan for 2024 and will help entrepreneurs ensure stable food production,” the statement said.

As noted, assistance was provided to entrepreneurs in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

President's Office discusses preparations for winter with international partners

The ministry recalled that under the FAO program, in cooperation with the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and the German government, small and medium-sized enterprises had already received 114 generators with a capacity of up to 440 kW.