(MENAFN) In a recent interview with RT, former UNITED STATES Army officer Stanislav Krapivnik cautioned against the deployment of UNITED STATES troops to Ukraine, asserting that they would risk being "wiped out" in a conflict with Russia. Krapivnik argued that the current state of the UNITED STATES military renders it ill-prepared for a conventional war against Russia, a sentiment echoed by rational experts in the West. He highlighted that even during the Cold War, NATO's primary objective was to impede the advance of the Soviet bloc rather than launch a full-scale ground assault.



According to Krapivnik, the warfighting capabilities of the collective West have significantly deteriorated since the Cold War era, largely due to the extensive military engagements undertaken by the UNITED STATES in recent decades. He pointed out that America's involvement in prolonged guerrilla wars has depleted its capacity to engage in conventional warfare. While efforts are underway to bolster the UNITED STATES military, Krapivnik emphasized that rebuilding forces takes considerable time and resources.



