Zelensky Thanks All-Ukrainian Council Of Churches For Supporting Bill To Ban UOC-MP

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky met with representatives of the All-Ukrainian Council of Churches and Religious Organizations and thanked them for supporting the legislative initiative to ban the activities of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP) in Ukraine.

Zelensky announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“I had a meeting with representatives of the All-Ukrainian Council of Churches and Religious Organizations. I am grateful for the support of the legislative initiative aimed at strengthening Ukraine's spiritual independence,” Zelensky wrote.

He noted that at the meeting, they discussed the defense of Ukraine's and people's independence, as well as the Ukrainian communities that suffer daily from Russian attacks.

Rada to consider bill banning Moscow-linkednext week - MP

“In the face of such a brutal Russian war against Ukraine, standing with Ukraine and remaining in Ukraine is a testament to defending all that is good and humane in human nature,” Zelensky posted.

As reported by Ukrinform, next week the Verkhovna Rada will consider an amended bill that bans the activities of religious organizations in Ukraine, particularly those affiliated with Russia.