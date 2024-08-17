Colombo Celebrated 78Th Independence Day Of India

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Colombo, August 15: The 78th Independence Day of India was celebrated with great fervour in different parts of Sri Lanka on 15 August 2024. The main event in Colombo was held at 'India House', the official residence of High Commissioner of India. High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka H.E Santosh Jha hoisted India's National Flag and inspected the Guard of Honour. He also read excerpts of the address by Hon'ble President of India to the nation on the eve of the 78th Independence Day.

Several cultural events added vibrancy to the celebrations. The Sri Lanka Navy delivered melodious tunes, embodying valour and patriotism, while the visiting ICCR troupe from India, led by Ranjith Gogoi, captivated the audience with a soulful Bihu Dance performance.

High Commissioner and officers of High Commission of India also paid homage at the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) Memorial to the memory of the Indian soldiers of IPKF who made the supreme sacrifice defending peace and unity of Sri Lanka.

Special events were organized by the Assistant High Commission in Kandy, Consulate General in Jaffna and Consulate General in Hambantota as well on the momentous occasion.

Later in the day, Bharat Sri Lanka Maitri Utsav 2024 – a four-day festival running from 15 August to 18 August 2024 at the iconic Independence Square Park in Colombo will be inaugurated. The Utsav will showcase a traditional handicrafts exhibition featuring artisans from India and Sri Lanka, along with cultural performances and a food festival. The Utsav will remain open for public till 10 pm, 18 August 2024.

