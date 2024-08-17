6-Year-Old Child Drowns In King Abdullah Canal

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Northern Jordan Valley, Aug. 16 (Petra)-- On Friday, a 6-year-old boy drowned in the King Abdullah Canal in the northern Jordan Valley, despite efforts by professionals from the Civil Defense Department to revive him.The small child was declared dead when he arrived at the hospital, according to Osama Abu Snenah, Director of Mu'ath Bin Jabal Hospital, who also said that his body was taken to the forensic medical center in order to ascertain the cause of death.