Canada: Khalistani Supporters Disrupt Tiranga Rally In Surrey, Face Pushback From Indian Nationals (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Tensions flared in Surrey, Canada, as Indian nationals celebrating Independence Day with a Tiranga Rally clashed with Khalistani supporters near the Guru Nanak Gurudwara. The confrontation took place at the site where Khalistani Hardeep Singh Nijjar was killed. Reports indicated that the Khalistani supporters, attempting to disrupt the rally, were eventually chased away by the Indian nationals.

This incident followed a pattern of escalating tensions between pro-Khalistani extremists and pro-India groups in Canada. Earlier this year, a similar conflict arose in Calgary, Alberta, when Khalistani supporters tore apart the Indian tricolour flag during a protest.

The protest, organized by the pro-Khalistani group "Sikhs for Justice," took place outside a community event venue that was to be attended by Indian High Commissioner to Canada, Sanjay Kumar Verma.

In videos shared by Canadian news outlets, Khalistani supporters were seen using daggers and swords to desecrate the Indian flag while chanting pro-Khalistani slogans, leading to a chaotic scene in Calgary.

The situation escalated to the point where the police had to intervene to prevent further violence. As a result of the confrontation, the event at the McDougall Centre was canceled, and the Indian diplomat opted to skip the gathering.

