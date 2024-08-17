Atlanta Immigration Lawyers Recognized As 2025 Best Lawyers® Award Recipients

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2025 Best Lawyers in America, Garvish Immigration Law Group, Atlanta, Georgia. Elizabeth L.A. Garvish and Nadia Deans Kalata

Garvish Immigration Law Group celebrates Elizabeth L.A. Garvish and Nadia Deans Kalata's recognition in the 2025 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Garvish Immigration Law Group, LLC is proud to announce that two of its esteemed attorneys, Elizabeth L.A. Garvish and Nadia Deans Kalata, have been named to the 2025 edition of The Best Lawyers in America® for their exceptional work in Immigration Law.Since its inception in 1983, Best Lawyers has been recognized as the definitive guide to legal excellence, with a rigorous selection process that ensures the integrity and esteem of its legal recognitions. As Best Lawyers CEO Phillip Greer stated, "For more than 40 years, the rigorous methodology of Best Lawyers has ensured the integrity and esteem of our legal recognitions. It is with great pleasure that we continue to provide potential clients with the pinnacle measurement of credibility through our Best Lawyers awards as they search for counsel."Garvish Immigration Law Group is renowned for its dedication to providing compassionate and high-quality legal services to individuals and businesses navigating the complexities of U.S. immigration law. The firm, led by Founder Elizabeth L.A. Garvish, is committed to "Practicing Law with LoveTM," a unique approach to infusing positivity and compassion into the legal profession, fostering a supportive and uplifting environment for clients and colleagues alike.Elizabeth L.A. Garvish, who founded the firm in 2011, has been a trailblazer in the field of immigration law. She has consistently been recognized for her innovative approach and dedication to her clients, including her inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America® since 2021. In 2023 and 2024 she was ranked in the prestigious Chambers and Partners USA Guide, named to Lawdragon's Leading 100 Immigration Lawyers, and recognized by Titan 100 as one of Georgia's top 100 CEOs and C-level executives. Since 2013, she has been selected to Super Lawyers, and in 2022, she received the Legal Innovators Award at the Georgia Legal Awards presented by the Daily Report. Earlier in her career, Elizabeth was honored with the AILA Champion of the Year award from the Georgia Asylum and Immigration Network in 2015, recognized as an Agent of Change by the New Leaders Council in 2012, and received the State Bar of Georgia's H. Sol Clark Pro Bono Award in 2008. Elizabeth's vision for the firm is to provide a positive and supportive environment for both clients and team members, with a goal to help over one million clients during throughout her career.Nadia Deans Kalata, Managing Attorney at Garvish Immigration Law Group, brings over seventeen years of experience in corporate immigration. Born and raised in Kingston, Jamaica, Nadia's personal experience with the U.S. immigration process fuels her passion for helping others navigate the system. She has been a driving force in assisting local, national, and international companies in securing global talent, and her expertise has been pivotal in the firm's continued success. Nadia was recognized as a Georgia Super Lawyers Rising Star from 2018 to 2021.The Best Lawyers in America® is a peer-reviewed publication that divides recognized lawyers by geographic region and practice areas. The rigorous selection process includes reviews from fellow legal professionals, ensuring that only the most qualified attorneys are honored.Garvish Immigration Law Group, LLC extends its heartfelt congratulations to Elizabeth L.A. Garvish and Nadia Deans Kalata on their well-deserved recognition. Their dedication to excellence and unwavering commitment to their clients continue to set the standard for immigration law practices nationwide.###About Best LawyersBest Lawyers is the oldest and most respected lawyer ranking service in the world. For 40 years, Best Lawyers has assisted those in need of legal services to identify the lawyers best qualified to represent them in distant jurisdictions or unfamiliar specialties. Best Lawyers awards are published in leading local, regional and national publications across the globe.Lawyers who are nominated for consideration are voted on by currently recognized Best Lawyers working in the same practice area and located in the same geographic region. Our awards and recognitions are based purely on the feedback we receive from these top lawyers. Those who receive high peer reviews undergo a thorough verification process to make sure they are currently still in private practice. Only then can these top lawyers be recognized by Best Lawyers.

Mea Matsuoka

Garvish Immigration Law Group

+1 800-951-4980

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube