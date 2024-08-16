Norwegian Flight Crew Injured In Turbulence On Route To Helsinki
8/16/2024 12:16:42 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Finnish Safety Investigation Authority (Otkes) has launched
an investigation into a turbulence-related incident on a Norwegian
airline flight that left two flight attendants injured. The
harrowing event occurred on August 11 during a flight from Rhodes
to Helsinki, Azernews reports, citing TASS.
Janne Kotiranta, the head of the investigation, commented to
public broadcaster Yle that while injuries related to turbulence
have occurred in global aviation, it is an extremely rare
phenomenon in his experience.
