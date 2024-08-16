Norwegian Flight Crew Injured In Turbulence On Route To Helsinki

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Finnish Safety Investigation Authority (Otkes) has launched an investigation into a turbulence-related incident on a Norwegian airline flight that left two flight attendants injured. The harrowing event occurred on August 11 during a flight from Rhodes to Helsinki, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

Janne Kotiranta, the head of the investigation, commented to public broadcaster Yle that while injuries related to turbulence have occurred in global aviation, it is an extremely rare phenomenon in his experience.