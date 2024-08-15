Jordan, UAE Discuss 'Dangerous' Consequences Of Israeli Extremists' Storming Of Al Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi discussed with the United Arab Emirates Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan the "dangerous" consequences of the Israeli extremists' storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque/ Al Haram Al Sharif.

During a phone call on Thursday, the two top diplomats denounced Israeli far-right extremist minister Itamar Ben-Gvir breaking into Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem as "dangerous escalation that increases tension in the region," according to a Foreign statement.

The also discussed joint efforts to address the Israeli violations and rally international position to oblige respect for the historic and legal status quo of Jerusalem and its holy sites, the statement said.

Sheikh Abdullah underlined the importance of respecting the historic Hashemite custodianship and its role in protecting the Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.



The UAE foreign minister also stressed the importance of respecting the authority of the Jerusalem Awqaf and Aqsa Affairs Department, a Jordan-run entity affiliated with the Jordanian Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, as the exclusive authority responsible for managing the affairs of the Al Aqsa Mosque and regulating entry to it.

He also reiterated the UAE's solidarity and full support to all measures Jordan takes to preserve the holy sites of Jerusalem, according to the statement.