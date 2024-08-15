One Killed, 12 Injured In Hand Grenade Attack In Pakistan's Quetta

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, Aug 16 (NNN-APP) – At least one person has been killed, with 12 others injured, in a hand grenade attack in Quetta, the provincial capital of Pakistan's south-western Balochistan province, said, here, yesterday.

Station House Officer of the Civil Lines Police Station, Naseebullah, said that, some unknown miscreants, riding on a motorcycle, hurled two hand grenades at the victims, who were then sitting in front of a restaurant near the railway station, late Wednesday night.

“The terrorists threw two hand grenades at the people. One of them did not explode while the other exploded,” said the official, adding that, police and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the body of the killed railway employee, and the injured people to a hospital.

Balochistan health department's media coordinator, Waseem Baig, said that, all the injured, including three children, were in a stable condition.

The banned outfit Baloch Liberation Army has claimed responsibility for the attack.


