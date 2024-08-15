Israel To Build New Jewish Settlement Between Jerusalem And West Bank

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) JERUSALEM, Aug 16 (NNN-MA'AN) – Israel is to build the first West settlement since 2017, announced the Israeli Civil Administration on Wednesday, the country's governing body that operates in the West Bank.

Israeli reported that, Nahal Heletz, the new settlement, will cover approximately 148 acres (about 600,000 square metres) southwest of Jerusalem, near the Palestinian city of Bethlehem.

The Times of Israel said that, is likely years away since obtaining the zoning plans and construction permits would take time.

Peace Now, an organisation opposing the settlements, warned that Nahal Heletz“will be an enclave in a Palestinian zone, and will bring about friction and security challenges.”

It said, Nahal Heletz is designed to disrupt Palestinian territorial continuity and argued that, it contributes to Israel's“de facto annexation” of the West Bank.

It also pointed out that, the settlement will be built on land that belongs to Battir, a Palestinian village, known for its ancient agricultural terraces, recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage site.– NNN-MA'AN

