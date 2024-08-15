Kashmir's Pristine Lakes Turning Into Trash Dumps

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The seven famous Lakes nestled in Central Kashmir's Ganderbal district are facing an escalating pollution crisis while the experts here have sounded alert, saying that the human impacts would have serious repercussions on the mountainous places.

The issue has been exacerbated by the careless disposal of plastic waste by trekkers, who are leaving behind plastic bottles and bags in these otherwise pristine landscapes.

According to the details obtained, among the lakes affected are Veshansar, Gadsar, Gangbal, and Satsar, which are popular trekking destinations during peak season.

Local reports reveal that the influx of trekkers is resulting in substantial littering, tarnishing the lake's natural allure.

A local trekking guide has raised alarms about the growing problem, calling on visitors and fellow guides to avoid polluting the area.

“We urge everyone involved in trekking activities to avoid leaving waste around Veshansar and other nearby areas to help preserve the region's natural beauty,” he said.

Veshansar, located roughly 30 km from Sonamarg tourist hotspot, attracts numerous visitors each year, significantly benefiting the local economy reliant on tourism.

Trekkers often rest at Shutkadi Sonamarg along the River Sindh before continuing their journey. The lake is also known for its trout, which is a major draw for tourists. The fisheries department is actively working to curb illegal fishing in the area.

The Kashmir Great Lakes Trek, covering several lakes including Krishnasar, Gangbal, Satsar, and Gadsar, offers a range of trekking experiences for adventurers. However, the rising pollution is beginning to jeopardize the unique charm of these treks. An expert said that these human impacts on mountain ecosystems disturb biodiversity across all trophic levels, from microbes, plankton to higher animals with little understood consequences for the whole ecosystem .

