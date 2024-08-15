ARMA Sells Medvedchuk's Maybach For UAH 1.8M

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) has sold through auction the Maybach vehicle, which used to be owned by Viktor Medvedchuk, for UAH 1.8 million.

The relevant statement was made by ARMA Head Olena Duma on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Today, Medvedchuk's Maybach vehicle (2003) has been sold through auction for UAH 1,829,009. Additionally, his latest Bombardier quadricycle (2004) was sold as a separate lot for UAH 160,000,”

the report states.

The total value of Medvedchuk's vehicles, which had already been sold, reached UAH 3 million (including his buggy and quadricycle sold earlier for UAH 1 million).

According to Duma, the above proceeds will be used by the ARMA to acquire war bonds.











































Photo: prozorro

In addition, the ARMA obtained an independent appraisal of Medvedchuk's 20 collectible wristwatches. They have been estimated at UAH 10.6 million and will soon be sold through online auction.

In the near future, the ARMA is also planning to obtain an appraisal of 136 paintings, which were seized from the high traitor.

A reminder that the management of Kyiv-based land plots, which used to be owned by Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak, was transferred to the Ukrainian Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA).