Leading With Purpose: Erika Cospy Carr Named Next Head Of The Multicultural Foodservice & Hospitality Alliance (MFHA)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Carr will bring cross-industry experience to MFHA's restaurant and hospitality-focused diversity and inclusion efforts

WASHINGTON, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The Multicultural Foodservice & Hospitality Alliance (MFHA)

has named Erika Cospy Carr as its leader.

She will steer MFHA's initiatives that equip restaurant and hospitality organizations to make diversity and inclusion core elements in their business models. With a background in helping non-profit and for-profit operations maximize growth and engagement through social change, Carr will guide MFHA's vision as it champions cultural intelligence and inclusive growth across the restaurant and hospitality industry.

MFHA serves as a leading resource for companies seeking to improve the depth and breadth of their diversity and inclusion inititiatives through best practices, research, partnerships, and expertise. Learn more about MFHA's work at MFHA.

Continue Reading

"I have dedicated my career to building strong organizations that empower everyone to succeed," said Carr. "As a space where people and experiences are key, the restaurant and hospitality industry plays a significant role in demonstrating the value of inclusive workplaces. It's a true honor to guide MFHA's visionary work going forward."

Carr has over two decades of experience driving sustainable change programs across non-profit and corporate environments. As a non-profit executive, her work has helped organizations like the National Association of Black Accountants and the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network galvanize stakeholders and maximize their social impact. In recent years, she has identified growth opportunities for corporate clients to engage and uplift people from underrepresented communities.

"With a cross-sector perspective on the challenges and opportunities across the diversity and inclusion landscape, Erika is uniquely aware of the role that all backgrounds and viewpoints play in the fabric of a successful organization," said National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation

(NRAEF) president Rob Gifford. "She shares our belief that diversity and inclusion are at the heart of restaurant and hospitality and will drive MFHA's value and growth through new products and strategies in the years ahead."



MFHA

is committed to empowering people from all backgrounds to build a future through the restaurant and hospitality industry. Founded by Gerry Fernandez in 1996, MFHA serves as a leading resource for companies seeking to improve the depth and breadth of their diversity and inclusion inititiatives through best practices, research, partnerships, and expertise. Learn more about MFHA's work at MFHA.

About the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF): As the supporting philanthropic foundation of the National Restaurant Association, the NRAEF's charitable mission includes enhancing the industry's training and education, career development, and community engagement efforts. The NRAEF and its programs work to Attract, Empower, and Advance today's and tomorrow's restaurant and foodservice workforce. NRAEF programs include: ProStart® – a high-school career and technical education program; Restaurant Ready/HOPES – Partnering with community based organizations to provide people with skills training and job opportunities; Military – helping military servicemen and women transition their skills to restaurant and foodservice careers; Scholarships – financial assistance for students pursuing restaurant, foodservice and hospitality degrees; and the Restaurant & Hospitality Leadership Center (RHLC) – accredited apprenticeship programs designed to build the careers of service professionals. For more information on the NRAEF, visit ChooseRestaurants .



About the Multicultural Foodservice & Hospitality Alliance (MFHA):

The Multicultural Foodservice & Hospitality Alliance (MFHA) is dedicated to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) across the $899 billion restaurant, foodservice, and hospitality industry. Founded by Gerry Fernandez in 1996, MFHA serves as a leading resource for companies large and small seeking to improve DEI across their organization and to become culturally competent. MFHA provides tailored solutions and guidance that draw from a broad range of best practices, research, DEI partnerships and expertise in current and emerging social issues. Learn more at .

SOURCE Multicultural Foodservice & Hospitality Alliance