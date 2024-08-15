Russian President Vladimir Putin Extends Greetings To President Murmu, PM Modi On I-Day, 'We Attach Great Importance'
8/15/2024 3:28:52 PM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday as India marked 78 years of Independence . The missive comes mere weeks after a Modi-Putin meeting in Moscow for the annual India-Russia summit.
"We attach great importance to the relations of a particularly privileged strategic partnership with India. I am confident that the consistent implementation of the agreements reached following our recent talks in Moscow will contribute to the further development of multifaceted Russian-Indian cooperation. This undoubtedly meets the interests of our friendly peoples and is in line with strengthening international stability and security." Putin said.
The Russian leader said that India had“earned high authority on the world stage” over the past 77 years. He also lauded the country for securing“generally recognized success in the socio-economic, scientific-technical and many other spheres”. Also Read
Leaders from across the world - including French President Emmanuel Macronand Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu - shared messages for India on Thursday as the country celebrated its 78th Independence Day.
“On the occasion of the 78th Independence Day, I would like to express my heartfelt wishes to the people of India, and especially to the many Indians who follow this page. Italy and India share an ever-stronger bond, and I am confident that together we will achieve great things. Our strategic partnership is an important pillar for the future,” wrote Italian PM Giorgia Meloni on X.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag on Thursday at the Red Fort in the national capital for the 11th consecutive time on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day. His 98-minute-long address - the longest ever Independence Day speech by an Indian PM - touched upon a range of issues from Viksit Bharat by 2047 to secular civil code and atrocities against women.
(With inputs from agencies)
