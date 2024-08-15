CPR Saved 3 Children In Amman Apartment Fire, Says PSD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 15 (Petra) - Firefighting and ambulance crews at East Amman Civil Defense Department performed a "successful" cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for three children Thursday.The children earlier lost their vital signs, following a fire that broke out inside an apartment on the ground floor of a 4-storey building in Manara area in Amman.In a statement, spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate (PSD) said the blaze caused 4 people to suffer from dyspnea (shortness of breath) after inhaling the fire smoke.The statement added that the team showed "high" professionalism and expertise in performing the ambulance service after successfully performing the CPR for the children.The official noted the firefighting teams worked to extinguish the fire "completely," while the ambulance workers completed the necessary first aid for the injured and transferred them to Al-Bashir Governmental Hospital to receive the necessary treatment.The spokesperson stated that an investigation was opened to determine the cause of the blaze incident.