57 Casual Staff Of Arunachal Tiger Reserve Reinstated After 106 Days

(MENAFN- IANS) Itanagar, Aug 15 (IANS) Fifty-seven casual employees of the Namdapha National Park and Tiger Reserve (NNP & TR), one of the three tiger reserves in Arunachal Pradesh, have been reinstated three-and-a-half months after their services were terminated, officials said on Thursday.

An official of the Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Department said the 57 casual employees of different designations have been reinstated with effect from August 14 under the Central Sector Scheme of 'Project Tiger', and their engagement would remain valid until March 31, 2025.

The order issued by Field Director V.K. Jawal said the 57 staffers, including 22 women and seven ex-servicemen, have been reinstated in accordance with the approval of the annual operation plan of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) for the 2024-25 financial year.

Additionally, the order outlines that this engagement does not guarantee regular appointment to any post within the department.

The 57 staffers were recruited under the NTCA's 'Project Tiger' programme during 2023-24 to strengthen the efforts to conserve tigers and other flora and fauna in the NNP & TR.

According to the official, their order of termination issued on May 1 by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests cited“fund constraints” as the reason for the layoffs.

The decision sparked widespread dissatisfaction, leading to a series of complaints and protests by the affected employees.

With an area spanning 1,985 sq km in Changlang district bordering Myanmar, the Namdapha National Park and Tiger Reserve often faces challenge from poachers from across the border.

Namdapha is the name of a river which originates from Daphabum and meets Noa-Dehing river. This river flows right across a north-south direction of the National Park and hence the name Namdapha has been given.

The Namdapha National Park and Tiger Reserve was declared India's 15th tiger reserve in 1983, when its status was elevated from a wildlife sanctuary to a national park.

Arunachal Pradesh has two more tiger reserves -- Kamlang Tiger Reserve, and Pakke Tiger Reserve.