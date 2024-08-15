Jordan Crown Prince Condoles With Kuwait Crown Prince Over Death Of Sheikh Salem Al-Ali

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 15 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad received a phone call on Thursday from his Jordanian counterpart Hussein bin Abdullah II.

During his call, the Jordanian Crown Prince Hussein expressed the deepest condolences of Jordan's King Abdullah II to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and to His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled over the death of Chief of the Kuwait National Guard Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Salem Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah.

His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled thanked King Abdullah and Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah on their kind feelings, wishing them a long healthy life, and more development and prosperity for their people. (end)

amh









MENAFN15082024000071011013ID1108559904