BTC/USD Signal Today- 15/08: Pivotal $57,974 Support (Chart)

Risk 0.50% per trade. Trades must be entered before 5pm Tokyo time Friday.



Go long after a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe following the next touch of $57,974, $56,753, or $55,463.

Put the stop loss $100 below the local swing low.

Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is $100 in by price. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the trade is $100 in profit by price and leave the remainder of the position to run.



Go short after a bearish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe following the next touch of $59,401, $60,445, or $62,349.

Put the stop loss $100 above the local swing high.

Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is $100 in profit by price. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the trade is $100 in profit by price and leave the remainder of the position to run.

The best method to identify a classic“price action reversal” is for an hourly candle to close, such as apin bar , adoji , an outside or even just anengulfing candlewith a higher close. You can exploit these levels or zones by watching theprice actionthat occurs at the given levels.

I wrote in my previousBTC analysisyesterday that Bitcoin was looking bullish above the nearest support level at $60,445, and so I was seeking to enter a new long trade if we saw a bullish bounce when that level is first touched.

This was not a useful call as the price just plunged easily through this level as price action turned more bearish.



If the level holds and we get a supportive bullish candlestick rejecting the support, a cautious long trade could be opened. If we get two consecutive lower hourly closes below that level, and the second one is a bearish candlestick, a short trade could be opened, targeting the next support level at $56,753.

The technical picture is a bit more bearish today than it was yesterday, and it threatens to turn more bearish still as the price is now sitting heavily on the support level at $57.974. This looks likely to be today's pivotal point. So it could be used as a good trade entry signal:

There is nothing of high importance due today regarding Bitcoin. Concerning the US Dollar, there will be releases of Retail Sales and Unemployment Claims data at 1:30pm London time.

Ready to trade ourfree Forex signalson Bitcoin? Here's our list ofthe best Forex and crypto trading platformsworth checking out.