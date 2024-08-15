Kuwait's Outgoing Envoy In London Honored

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Nusaiba bin Shaibah

LONDON, Aug 15 (KUNA) -- The Council of Arab Ambassadors in London honored on Thursday Kuwait's Ambassador to the United Kingdom Bader Al-Awadhi on the occasion of the end of his tenure.

Speaking to KUNA, the dean of Arab corps and Ambassador of Bahrain to the UK Fawaz al-Khalifa said the Kuwaiti envoy made big efforts to strengthen the UK-Kuwait and the UK-Arab ties.

Al-Awadhi has many contributions to the council in London through his participations in the meetings held with the British side, al-Khalifa said, wishing Al-Awadhi every success in his coming duties.

Meanwhile, Yemen's Ambassador to the UK Yassin Noman told KUNA in a similar statement that Yemen and Kuwait has historic relations for many years, adding that Al-Awadhi embodied these relations over the past period.

Manar al-Dabbas, Jordan's Ambassador in London, said Al-Awadhi was one of the distinguished Arab ambassadors in his duties.

He noted Al-Awadhi was knowledgeable and professional in his duties, and he could gain appreciation of the council and decision-makers' circles in the UK.

Kuwait's diplomacy has been outstanding in all fields, he affirmed. (end)

maa









MENAFN15082024000071011013ID1108559908