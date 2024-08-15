Sweden Reports Monkeypox Case
Date
8/15/2024 3:05:10 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Aug 15 (KUNA) -- A case of the Monkeypox (Mpox) virus has been reported in Sweden Thursday, only a day after the World health Organization (WHO) declared its outbreak an international public health emergency.
A person seeking healthcare in Stockholm was diagnosed with the Mpox strain clade I, which is the first case caused by clade I to be diagnosed outside the African continent, said the Public Health Agency of Sweden in a statement.
In this case, a person has been infected during a stay in the part of Africa where there is a major outbreak of Mpox clade I, adding that the patient has received care and rules of conduct, said Chief Epidemiologist Magnus Gisslأ©n in the statement.
Gisslen pointed out that a patient with Mpox being treated in the country does not affect the risk to the general population, a risk the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) currently considers very low, noting that occasional imported cases like this one may continue to occur.
Sweden has a preparedness to diagnose, isolate, and treat people with Mpox safely, said the statement.
The WHO announced Wednesday that Mpox has become a global health emergency, the highest warning level the UN has ever issued.
Mpox is a viral disease that causes painful rashes, enlarged lymph nodes and fever, and is spread via direct contact with infected individuals through touch, sexual intercourse or respiratory secretions. (end)
maa
MENAFN15082024000071011013ID1108559907
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.