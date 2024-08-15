Gillen Yacht Service Expands To Seminole Marine Boat Yard In West Palm Beach

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Seminole Marina Boatyard

Seminole Marina Boatyard Hull Out

Gillen Yacht Services Repairing Yanmar Engine

Gillen Yacht Services, a leader in yacht maintenance for 30 years, announces the opening of its fourth location at Seminole Marine Boat Yard in West Palm Beach.

- Dave Gillen Sr., CEO of Gillen Yacht ServicesDANIA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Gillen Yacht Services , Inc., of Ft Lauderdale, Florida, Gillen Yacht Services , a leading name in yacht maintenance with a 30-year legacy, is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest office at the Seminole Marine Boat Yard in West Palm Beach. This expansion marks the company's fourth location.Strategically positioned on the Intracoastal Waterway, this new office offers yacht owners quick access to the open ocean. It can accommodate vessels up to 100 feet and handle hauls up to 100 tons, ensuring top-tier care for even the largest yachts."We are excited to expand our footprint to West Palm Beach, a vibrant hub for the yachting community," said Dave Gillen Sr., CEO at Gillen Yacht Services. "Our new office at Seminole Marine Boat Yard allows us to offer a wider range of services and better accessibility for our clients, all while maintaining the high standards that have been our hallmark for the past 30 years."The new facility offers dockage and haul-out capabilities, making it a one-stop solution for yacht maintenance and repairs. Gillen Yacht Service's team of experienced technicians, equipped with a fleet of vans, is licensed and insured to work in all boatyards and marinas across South Florida. This ensures that clients receive the highest level of service, whether they need routine maintenance or extensive repairs and refits.With four locations, two aircraft, and a fleet of company vehicles gathered to offer specialized assistance to its customers, we aim to make your experience as stress-free as possible. Our technicians can work remotely or at one of our marina locations, enabling us to deliver parts and mechanical solutions on your terms. Gillen Yacht Services is available in Florida, the East Coast of the United States, Central America, the Bahamas, and other Caribbean Islands.About Gillen Yacht Services: Established in 1993, Gillen Yacht Services today provides a one-stop shop for yacht repair, yacht refit, and marine diesel repair solutions for a range of boats from sport fishing vessels to megayachts, guaranteeing a personalized service to its customer base in South Florida and beyond. With our new full-service location, multiple teams, and dedicated individuals actively growing in their skills, Gillen Yacht Services is excited to grow with our customers.

