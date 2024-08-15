Bengaluru: 26-Year-Old Yaskawa Engineer Dies Of Electrocution In Jigani; Family Blames Company Negligence

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a tragic incident at the Yaskawa India Pvt Ltd factory in Jigani industrial area, 26-year-old engineer Kaushik lost his life due to an electric shock. The unfortunate accident has left his family devastated and raised serious concerns about workplace safety.

Kaushik, a resident of Bengaluru, was working at the Japan-based Yaskawa India Pvt Ltd factory when the incident occurred. Reports indicate that he was involved in preparing a panel board when he was electrocuted. Immediate medical assistance was sought, and Kaushik was rushed to Narayana Hospital. Sadly, he passed away en route.

The family has expressed deep grief and frustration, alleging that the company's negligence contributed to the incident. They claim that there were no safety measures in place at the factory. According to the family, Kaushik's hands were severely injured by the electric shock, and he had bleeding from his eyes and nose.

Kaushik's father had passed away earlier, making him the sole support for his mother and household. The family is now grappling with the loss of their pillar. They accuse the company of ignoring the incident and failing to provide necessary safety equipment, such as hand gloves.

The Jigani police have registered a case, and investigations are ongoing. Kaushik's family members have gathered near the Jigani police station, demanding justice and accountability for the safety lapses that led to their loved one's death.