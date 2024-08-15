Heliene And Norsun Sign Multi-Year Partnership Contract For Supply Of US Made Wafers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MOUNTAIN IRON, Minn. and OSLO, Norway, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorSun, a leading western PV wafer producer and Heliene, a customer-first provider of North American-made solar PV modules have entered into a multi-year contract. The contract is for the of Heliene's annual requirement of US made silicon wafers starting in 2026, further increasing the domestic content of its modules.



NorSun has been producing high quality, low carbon wafers in Norway since inception in 2007 and is the only remaining western ingot and wafer producer following the total Chinese dominance in the sector over the last decade. To secure a sustainable and resilient U.S. solar value chain, it is crucial that producers of solar cells and modules have access to silicon solar wafers manufactured domestically, which is the weakest part of the supply chain in the United States and where significant foreign dependencies currently exist. NorSun believes that entry into this contract with Heliene will result in taking a leading role in rebuilding this critical part of the US PV value chain. NorSun will deliver the wafers from the planned 5 GW wafer factory in Tulsa, Oklahoma where NorSun is expected to create 320 direct jobs when the plant is fully operational, which is currently anticipated to be in 2026.

Similarly, Heliene, will take delivery to their cell factory to be built in the Greater Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota metro area where they expect to create over 200 direct jobs. Both factories are expected to play a significant role in securing domestic content and energy independence in the US energy sector thanks to the ambitious goals and support set under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Leading up to final stakeholder approvals to begin construction, it is now important that government policies reflect the critical need for western solar wafer and cell production and act to level the economic playing field for ethically and sustainably produced solar products. Over the lifetime of the contract this partnership is expected to bring a strong reduction on carbon footprint when compared to the alternative Asian supply.

"NorSun is honored to partner with Heliene to supply our wafers for their high-performance solar cells and modules," said Erik Løkke-Øwre, CEO of NorSun. "The contract signifies the close collaboration with Heliene aimed at delivering premium solar modules to the US market. NorSun and Heliene are both dedicated to developing low carbon, domestically produced solutions based on sustainable value chains free of forced labor. In the months leading up to final decisions at the end of 2024 it is now important that further policy measures are taken to regulate the US market to make sure the IRA program can take full effect" Mr. Løkke-Øwre continued.

“Partnering with NorSun and incorporating wafers produced at their new Tulsa facility into our modules will enable us to greatly expand the impact of a friend-shored supply chain,” said Martin Pochtaruk, CEO of Heliene.“NorSun and Heliene share a commitment to building a sustainable, low-carbon US solar supply chain and offering customers high-quality, reliable domestic content sustainable products. We are incredibly proud to embark on this partnership and look forward to shaping the future of the domestic solar manufacturing landscape together.”

Both parties are now moving forward with their respective plant construction projects and expect groundbreaking later this year pending final stakeholder approvals.

About NorSun

NorSun has since the startup in 2007, been the leading western producer of monocrystalline ingots and wafers for ultra-high efficiency solar cells. Wafer production at the NorSun factory in Årdal, Norway, is based on hydroelectric power, and the company is widely recognized for its high-performance products with minimal CO2 footprint and with the highest standards in corporate environmental and social responsibility. NorSun's strategy is to capitalize on the extreme growth in the PV industry and capture a leading market share in the ingot and wafer part of the PV value chain. The company is headquartered in Oslo with production facilities in Årdal. NorSun is privately held.

About Heliene

Heliene is one of North America's fastest-growing, North American owned domestic PV manufacturers serving the utility-scale, commercial, and residential markets. With an in-house logistics team and remarkably responsive support staff, Heliene delivers competitively priced, high performance solar modules precisely when and where customers need them to accelerate North America's clean energy transition. Founded in 2010, Heliene consistently ranks as a highly bankable module manufacturer. For more information, visit .

