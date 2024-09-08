Gaza Genocide: Death Toll Rises To 40,972 Wounded 94,761
Gaza: The Israeli Occupation forces (IOF) murdered more than 40,972 Palestinian civilians and injured more than 94,761 others (mostly women and children), since the beginning of the Israeli occupation's genocide against the Gaza Strip in October 2023.
Palestinian medical sources announced today that the IOF committed three massacres against Palestinian families in the past 24 hours, slaughtering 33 civilians and wounding 145 others.
Palestinian Ahmad Yunis and his three-year-old son Sami, both injured in an Israeli bombing in the Bureij refugee camp, sit outside the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip where they received medical care, on September 8, 2024. (Photo by Eyad Baba / AFP)
The sources indicated that many victims remain under the rubble and scattered on the streets, as the IOF has been preventing ambulance and civil defense crews from reaching them.
The Israeli occupation continues committing genocide on the Gaza Strip for the 338th consecutive day, through countless airstrikes and artillery shelling, and massacres committed against civilians, amid a man-made catastrophic humanitarian situation created by Israel.
