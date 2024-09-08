Ministry Of Justice Legal Professionals Briefed On Council Of Ministers' General Secretariat Legislative Expertise

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: of Justice professionals have concluded a two-day field visit to the Council of Ministers' General Secretariat with the aim of beefing up legal cooperation.

The visitors from the Contracts Department were given a presentation on the General Secretariat's organizational structure and the competences and mechanism of the Fatwa department and the fatwa procedures in accordance with the approved legal controls.

The presentation also covered the competence of the Legislation Department and the various steps a bill goes through before becoming a law.

Also raised in the presentation was the mechanism and legislation procedures of the Permanent Committee for Legislative Affairs, which was established under Amiri Decree No. (33) of 2000.

Meanwhile, the Contracts Department granted the General Secretariat's legal departments with a special official gazette issue documenting the phases of its development.

Contracts Department Director Noor Ibrahim Al Muraikhi hailed the visit as a boost to cooperation and exchange of expertise among legal departments.

This visit, upon the directions of HE Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi, develops the quality of legal work across the country and raises the Qatari legal professionals' skills, Al Muraikhi said.

She added that this exchange of expertise would develop legal work and keep it in pace with the human resources development as key Qatar National Vision 2030 pillar.