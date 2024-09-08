Al Arabi Announce Rodri Signing From Real Betis For Three Seasons

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar's Al Arabi on Sunday officially announced the signing of Spaniard Rodri Sanchez for three seasons from La side Real Betis.

“The player successfully passed the medical examination at Aspetar Hospital, before completing the official contract,” the club said in a statement.

The attacking midfielder will strengthen Al Arabi's frontline as they hope to bounce back after a shaky start to the season.

The 24-year-old Rodri started his career with Real Betis joining their youth side in 2016. He stayed at the club with their reserve team before being promoted to Real Betis in 2020.

During his youth career, Rodri also represented Spanish giants Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona. He had also made 18 appearances for Spain U-21.

Rodri his expected to make his debut in the Qatari top flight against Al Khor on Saturday. He will be wearing the coveted number 10 jersey.

Coached by Younes Ali, Al Arabi are languishing in the bottom of the Ooredoo Stars League standings with just two points from three matches.

They were also blanked by Al Rayyan 3-0 in their Group A match in the QSL Cup on Saturday.