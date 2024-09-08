Department Of Zakat Affairs Provides QR9.3 Million In Aid In August

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The of Endowments and Islamic Affairs announced that the aid provided by the Department of Zakat Affairs during August 2024 amounted to QR 9,317,935 donated to 420 families eligible for assistance in the State of Qatar.

In this context, the Head of the Zakat services section at the Department of Zakat Affairs Mohamed Jaber Al Baridi said that the department ensures that 100 percent of zakat donations made by individuals and companies reaches eligible registered families within the State of Qatar, in accordance with controls and approved mechanisms.

He clarified that the assistance provided by the Department is of two types: one that is provided to families monthly to help them with their needs for food, drink and housing, which amounted to QR 6,627,381. The second is a lump sum aid, which is donated to families once according to need, which amounted to QR2,690,554.

Al Baridi added that those in need of assistance can file their applications along with all required documents on the department's official website.

He said that zakat donations could be made via the department's app, website,

collection offices and points across the country, by calling the rapid collection service numbers, as well as by wiring the donation to the Department of Zakat Affairs' bank accounts.