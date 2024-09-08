Minister Of Finance Meets World Bank Vice President For Development Finance
Doha, Qatar: The Minister of Finance HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari met with World bank Vice President for Development Finance Akihiko Nishio.
The meeting covered several topics related to sustainable development and reviewed bilateral ties, focusing on aspects of joint cooperation, especially with regards to developmental matters.
