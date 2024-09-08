President Abdelmadjid Tebboune Is Elected To Serve Second Term In Algeria

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Algiers: Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has secured a new term following Saturday's presidential election.



Mohamed Charfi, head of Algeria's Independent Election Authority, announced today that Tebboune garnered 5,329,253 votes, representing an overwhelming 94.65 percent of the total votes, according to preliminary results.



Charfi also stated that Abdelali Hassani Sharif, the candidate representing the Movement for a Peaceful Society, placed second with 178,797 votes, accounting for 3.17 percent of the total vote. Youssef Ouchich, the candidate of the Socialist Forces Front, came in third with 122,146 votes, or 2.16 percent.



This marked the first presidential election held under Algeria's new constitution, which was ratified in November 2020. The election had been moved forward by three months after President Tebboune's announcement last March, calling for early elections.