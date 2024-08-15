Fighter drones crash over France

(MENAFN) In a tragic incident on Wednesday, two French Rafale fighter jets collided mid-air over northeastern France in the Meurthe-et-Moselle department. The collision, which occurred around midday, involved aircraft from the squadron based at the Saint-Dizier-Robinson Air Base. Both jets were part of the French Air Force's advanced fighter fleet.



The French military confirmed that the pilots involved were all French nationals. Following the collision, one of the pilots managed to eject safely and was reported to be but conscious. The second aircraft was carrying an instructor and a trainee. Despite efforts by authorities to conduct a search-and-rescue operation, including cordoning off the area and deploying fire brigades, the wreckage of the second aircraft was found later in the day.



President Emmanuel Macron expressed his condolences following the incident, confirming the deaths of Captain Sebastien Mabire and Lieutenant Matthis Laurens, who were aboard the second jet. In a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, Macron said, "We learn with sadness of the deaths of Captain Sebastien Mabire and Lieutenant Matthis Laurens in an air accident during a Rafale training mission. The nation shares the grief of their families and brothers in arms."



The cause of the mid-air collision remains unclear at this time. The French military has launched a formal investigation to determine the circumstances leading to the accident. Initial reports had mistakenly suggested that the aircraft involved might have been Mirage jets rather than Rafales. The investigation will aim to clarify the details of the incident and prevent similar tragedies in the future.

