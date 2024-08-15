Media reports Latvia to set thought police on Russians

(MENAFN) Latvia has introduced new regulations affecting Russian citizens who have resided in the country for over two decades, demanding they disclose their views on the Ukraine conflict as part of the process to renew their residence permits. According to the Russian newspaper Izvestia, Latvian authorities have begun sending out questionnaires to these long-term residents. The questionnaires seek to gauge their opinions on various aspects of the Ukraine conflict, including whether they view Russia’s actions in Ukraine as “unprovoked military aggression” and if they believe the annexation of several Ukrainian regions by Russia was legal.



The report, published by Izvestia on Wednesday, cites a Russian citizen who received one of these questionnaires. However, it should be noted that the article does not include a copy of the questionnaire, and RT has been unable to independently verify the details of the report.



In addition to the political questionnaire, Latvian authorities are requiring Russian residents to prove their proficiency in the Latvian language at a pre-intermediate level, alongside other standard residency documentation. The deadline for submitting these documents is set for June 30, 2025.



This new legislation, which was passed by the Latvian parliament in June, also stipulates that failure to meet these requirements will result in the revocation of residence permits by November 2025, forcing affected individuals to leave the country. The Latvian government estimates that approximately 5,000 people will be impacted by these changes.



The move has sparked significant controversy and debate, with critics arguing that it could be used to target long-term residents based on their political views and language skills. Supporters, however, argue that it is a necessary step for ensuring integration and alignment with Latvian policies and values.

