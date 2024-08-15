(MENAFN) The Russian Defense has released new videos showcasing the destruction of Western-supplied military equipment used by Ukrainian forces during their recent incursion into Russia’s Kursk Region. The footage, which highlights the effectiveness of Russian Lancet loitering munitions, captures the impact on US-made Stryker infantry fighting vehicles.



One depicts a Stryker vehicle concealed in a small forested area being targeted by a kamikaze drone. The drone approaches the vehicle and detonates, sending a plume of smoke skyward as the reconnaissance drone records the explosion.



Another video, released shortly thereafter, shows several military vehicles traveling on a rural dirt road. A Lancet loitering munition strikes one of these vehicles, resulting in a significant explosion. The blast propels debris into the air, while another vehicle nearby speeds away from the scene of the destruction.



The US government has maintained that its weapon supplies to Ukraine were intended for use only outside of what is recognized as Russian territory, including the Kursk Region. Despite these stipulations, the US and other Western nations have publicly endorsed Ukraine’s military operations, stating that they do not violate the terms of the agreement.



Moscow, however, characterizes the conflict as a proxy war initiated by the US, with Ukrainian soldiers described as ‘cannon fodder’ in this broader geopolitical struggle. According to Russian military sources, Ukrainian forces have suffered approximately 2,300 casualties and have lost numerous armored vehicles and heavy weaponry in the Kursk Region as of Wednesday.

