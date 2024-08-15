Pentagon declares losses in Syria assault

(MENAFN) The Pentagon has confirmed that eight United States service members were in a recent drone attack on their base in northeastern Syria. The attack, which occurred at the Rimelan base near the Syrian-Turkish border, initially reported no casualties, but further details have now emerged.



Footage shared online last week indicated that the drone strike may have ignited a fire at the installation. Air Force Major-General Patrick Ryder, the spokesperson for the Department of Defense, disclosed the number of injuries on Tuesday. The eight injured personnel were treated for traumatic brain injuries and smoke inhalation. Among them, three have since returned to active duty.



Major-General Ryder stated that the United States suspects the attack was carried out by "Iran-backed forces," although the Pentagon is still investigating which specific militia might be responsible. The initial reports did not mention casualties, but an unnamed United States official revealed to Reuters last Friday that ongoing medical evaluations and damage assessments were being conducted.



Rimelan, also known as Rmelan or Rumalyn, is situated in Syria’s Hasakah governorate. The United States established a base there, known as the Rumalyn Landing Zone (RLZ), after taking over the Abu Hajar airport in late 2015. This base has been crucial in supplying United States troops and their Kurdish allies in the fight against the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group.



The Islamic State took control of significant areas in Syria and Iraq in 2014. In response, Iran and Russia supported Syrian government forces, while the US deployed troops and collaborated with Kurdish militias to secure eastern Syria, which is rich in oil reserves and agricultural resources.

MENAFN15082024000045015687ID1108558293