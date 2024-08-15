Qatar Customs At Hamad Port Thwarts Attempt To Smuggle 14 Tons Of Tobacco, Cigarettes Hidden In Water Tank

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: inspectors at Hamad and southern successfully thwarted an attempt to smuggle various items concealed inside a water tank.

This operation was conducted in collaboration with the Anti-Smuggling and Harmful Trade Practices Department at the General Authority of Customs.

Upon inspection and examination, secret compartments were discovered within the tank, containing the banned substance“tobacco” and several cigarettes hidden in a clandestine manner, aimed at evading customs and tax duties.

The total weight of the seized materials was approximately 14 tons.